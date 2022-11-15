Devoted husband and dad, higher-education visionary and business, community, civic and political leader, Charles Alan “Charlie” Bundy set the bar high.
Hands-on and instrumental in the formation and founding of USC Lancaster in 1959, Bundy died Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Columbia. He was 92 years old.
Bundy’s lifetime of accomplishments were many and could fill volumes.
“You cannot replace a Charlie Bundy because the Charlie Bundys don’t come along very often,” said local business owner Hugh Mobley, who serves of the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees.
Mobley said he visited with Bundy in Columbia on Nov. 4 after attending a higher education conference in Charleston.
“His health was not the best, but his mind was still sharp and we talked about a lot of things,” Mobley said. “He was way ahead of his time, and had it not been for him and a couple of other folks, USCL would not be here. He was the one who ignited the fire.”
Bundy grew up in Cheraw and graduated from Wofford College. He married Margaret Jackson Bundy in 1955 and started his business career with textile maker J.P. Stevens Co. in Rockingham, N.C. The Bundys were married for 67 years, until Margaret’s death in January.
“Everything that he and his wife did was about making Lancaster a better place for all of us,” Mobley said.
Bundy left textiles and went to work for the Chamber of Commerce in Jesup, Ga., before being lured to Lancaster in the mid-1950s by the late C.D. “Bubber” Gregory to lead the fledgling local chamber.
The two men — Bundy and Gregory — were lifelong friends. Gregory died in August 2021.
“Charlie was a great friend to my family, as he was to most everyone in Lancaster,” said Greg Gregory, Bubber Gregory’s son. “My father recruited Charlie to become the first executive director of the Lancaster Chamber.”
Vision for USCL
In 1957, the vision for USC Lancaster was put into motion. Local chamber and business leaders set up an educational foundation in hopes of starting a local satellite campus for the University of South Carolina. Just like Gregory, Bundy hungered to make Lancaster better.
The issue at the time, however, was a lack of funds. So Bundy and Gregory, both in their 20s, approached textile magnate Col. Elliott White Springs for help.
Springs, Bundy told TLN in a past interview, not only agreed to financially back the plan through the Springs Foundation, but supplied about $8,000 of his own money to remodel the old T.Y. Williams home at the corner of Chesterfield Avenue and White Street into a college.
The original property is now the site of the Lancaster County Library.
But there was a catch. The low-key colonel forbade the two young business leaders from revealing where the money came from.
“He (Bundy) always said they were too naïve to know they couldn’t do it,” Mobley said of their starting the local college.
USC Lancaster opened in the fall of 1959 with 51 students, but quickly grew. The college moved to Hubbard Drive and the S.C. 9 Bypass corridor in 1966.
“As one of the founders of our campus, Charlie not only had a significant impact in the 1950s, but over the years he has remained involved a staunch supporter and took a strong interest in everything we are doing,” said Walt Collins, dean of USC Lancaster. “He led the fundraising effort to construct the Bradley Building in the 1990s and served on both our Education Foundation and Commission of Higher Education.”
Today, USCL has almost 1,600 students and is one of four regional campuses in the USC system. It is also a major contributor to the local economic base.
Bundy is survived by three sons, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Bundy’s funeral was 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at First United Methodist Church, where he served as a longtime Sunday school teacher. A reception followed at the USCL Carole Ray Dowling Building.
The family has asked that memorials for Bundy be made to to the Gregory/Bundy Scholarship Fund, Education Foundation at USC Lancaster, P.O. Box 889, Lancaster, SC 29721; or the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29721.
“You always say you want to do something meaningful with a downstream impact,” Mobley said. “Go around Lancaster and asked most people where they got a college degree in the last 60 years, and you will quickly realize how many people and families the campus has touched. It’s just like yeast in bread.”