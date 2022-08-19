It recently came to my attention that our EMT raises have not been as good those for our sheriff’s deputies.
While I think the deputies deserve every penny they make and probably should have their salary doubled, I do have a problem with our EMTs not being paid comparably. Their job is just as demanding and every call they make could also be a life-or-death situation.
I think it is time for the county to recognize their hard work and for us as a community to let them know we are aware of the disparity in pay and are looking for a resolution to the differences.
Editor’s note: When we asked Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall about this issue, here’s what he told us:
“As I’m sure you can appreciate, it depends on what positions you are talking about — clerical and office/administrative versus EMTs and sheriff’s deputies. Many do try to compare EMTs to deputies, however, given the different nature of the positions and job duties and requirements, it is hard to have a true comparison.
“We do have different pay structures for our EMS staff and other county employees from how the sheriff’s office pay is administered. The sheriff’s pay factors in education attainment, prior service in law enforcement and other factors, and uses state pay for highway patrol and SLED as factors.
“EMTs, like all other full-time county employees have seen a pay increase over the past few years, including a 5% or 6% increase this July 1. We also bumped up the part-time EMT and other EMS pay with this new budget.
“Compensation is always an issue in the public, as well as private sector, and it is human nature to try and find comparisons to help put pay scales in some context, even when there is difference in job duties.
“My goal is to have a pay structure for all positions that keeps the county competitive to recruit new employees, as well as retain employees over time.”