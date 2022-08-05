COLUMBIA — South Carolina has recorded 23 confirmed cases of monkeypox — 10 in the Midlands, seven in the Lowcountry and six in the Upstate. Federal health officials declared the virus a public health emergency on Thursday, Aug. 4.

“We are prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility to help us tackle this virus,” said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra during a briefing Thursday.

Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.

Trending Videos