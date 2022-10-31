What do I want in a mayor? I want a person who listens, talks to others, plans and prepares for a better city of Lancaster.
Yes, this is my choice because Yoki Cureton is smart, has a team atmosphere around her, takes suggestions and shows how much she cares.
With all that has been going on since she left, and most is not good, I am glad that she is back to help us rebuild and revitalize the city.
Some concerns I have in the city of Lancaster are: safety, taxes, leadership that produces and provides, housing and a place for our young people to feel cared for.
We can have all of these things and more if we work together. Working together will be hard at first, but citizens must be a part of the decisions made, not just the council. I am also happy to hear that Yoki will help hold the City Council more accountable for their work. They need to visit their districts and listen to us, too, just as she is doing.
The qualities of a great leader are having everyone at the table, and to each one, respect is shown.
Lancaster needs her right now, right here. We need Yoki right now, right here. Her talent and motivation alone will get this city working.
Young people will have something to look forward to as they graduate and become local citizens. They will have a belief that this city has not forgotten them, as I now think. They will see the changes in strategic plans, infrastructure and total management of resources that will keep us moving in a positive light.
I visit places like Waxhaw and Indian Trail as I do construction work and I wonder if Lancaster could ever look as they do. We can, I believe, if the right person is at the front office, leading and allowing our city to breathe and to prosper.
Yoki needs your vote. Yoki needs your support. Yoki needs to be our next mayor of Lancaster.
Lancaster resident Marvin Montgomery is a brick mason.