Native American dance is the topic of this week’s Lunch and Learn Lecture at USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center, one of 10 events the center will host through Nov. 16 to celebrate National Native American Heritage Month.
Columbia College dance education specialist Jess Moore will lead the lecture at noon Friday, Nov. 11, on “Natives Dancing: The Presence, Practice & Purpose of Dance in Native American Culture Today.”
In Native American cultures, dancing plays an important role in one’s identity, serving as a form of connection, personal expression and representation.
Moore will share ways Native Americans use concert dance and pan-Indian powwows to bring about remembrance and recognition to contemporary Native American culture.
Anyone can come to the free lecture series, but participants will need to bring their own lunches.
Visit gallery exhibits
Event participants will also have the chance to see all the center’s Native American collections.
Art pieces with Native twists on pop culture primarily from the 1950s and 1960s are showcased in one of the center’s galleries used for temporary displays.
The center also has permanent rooms with displays ranging from pottery to historical figures to full headdresses.
The center also houses the largest collection of Catawba pottery in the world, with pottery pieces that show Catawbas have been making pottery for thousands of years. Catawba pottery has been found from about the same time as the Egyptians were building the pyramids.
The center’s archeologist and Native American studies assistant director Chris Judge says the center sees the study of Native American history as crucial for people to understand modern culture.
“I think it’s under-documented, and in some cases, it’s been erased or ignored,” Judge said.
Studying Native history is also important to learn about inclusivity because of how many local citizens and their neighbors are of Native descent, Judge added.
The center works with professors, locals and speakers from around the country to help educate the public about their Native ancestry.
One of the ways the center achieves this goal is through regularly scheduled monthly events, such as the center’s W. Brent Burgin Lunch and Learn Lecture Series.
The lecture series provides the Lancaster community with an opportunity to learn more about Native history and strives to teach the public about how indigenous people groups can be represented in multiple forms of media, center historian Evan Nooe said.
“The intention of the center is to promote indigenous cultures,” he said.
The Native American Studies Center, 119 S. Main St., Lancaster, is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday.