Columbia College dance education specialist Jess Moore will lead a lecture on “Natives Dancing: The Presence, Practice & Purpose of Dance in Native American Culture Today” at noon Friday, Nov. 11.

Native American dance is the topic of this week’s Lunch and Learn Lecture at USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center, one of 10 events the center will host through Nov. 16 to celebrate National Native American Heritage Month.

