A Lancaster woman has been sentenced to 27 years in jail after pleading guilty to homicide by child abuse in the death of her 14-month-old.
Shaquanda Page, 30, was sentenced in Judge Daniel Hall’s courtroom Thursday, Nov. 10. Page pled guilty to the homicide charge and five counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, which carries 10 years per count. All of the sentences are to run concurrently.
On Feb. 22, 2021, the Lancaster Police Department was called to 2404 Pardue St. for an unconscious child. The girl was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed the child died from dehydration and malnutrition as a result of starvation.
After an investigation into the household and the surviving siblings, Page, who was the child's the biological mother, and David White Jr., the child's father, were each charged with homicide by child abuse and six counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
Newman said White's case is still pending.
Assistant Solicitors Melissa McGinnis and Luck Campbell prosecuted the case. Representatives from the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Lancaster Police Department and S.C. Department of Social Services were in court and spoke.
“I’ve been at the Coroner’s Office for 17 years and this is the worst child death from neglect that I’ve ever seen,” said Coroner Karla Knight Deese.
Solicitor Randy Newman said the family needs prayers.
“I would ask the community to pray for the victim’s family and siblings,” he said. “Any case where a child is harmed is a difficult case, and this has to be one of the worst we have dealt with. Judge Hall’s sentence ensures that each sibling will be well into adulthood before Ms. Page is eligible for release.”