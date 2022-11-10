A Lancaster woman has been sentenced to 27 years in jail after pleading guilty to homicide by child abuse in the death of her 14-month-old.

Shaquanda Page, 30, was sentenced in Judge Daniel Hall’s courtroom Thursday, Nov. 10. Page pled guilty to the homicide charge and five counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, which carries 10 years per count. All of the sentences are to run concurrently.

Trending Videos