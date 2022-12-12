The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for the shooting death of his domestic partner.
Hurley D. Braddy Jr., 41 was arrested Sunday, Dec. 11, after police were called to 227 W. Third St. in Kershaw.
The 911 caller reported that four children ran to the caller’s home and said their father shot their mother.
When police arrived, Braddy was taken into custody without incident. He is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Bond was denied.
The victim was Christy Rozier, 34, who was found on the floor in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
Lancaster County EMS rendered aid, but determined that she was dead.
A fifth child, a 1-year-old, was found sitting in a high chair in the kitchen. The children in the household ranged in age from 1 to 16. Four of the five children were Braddy and the victim's. The fifth child was Braddy’s child.
None of the children were harmed in the incident.
“Our hearts hurt for these children and other family members and friends of the victim,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “At this point in the investigation, we can only guess what sparked such a horrific act of violence in the presence of these children that ended in the shooting death of their mother.
"We expect to know more as the investigation progresses. We will continue to follow up with the children to ensure their needs are met during those difficult times.”
Relatives of the victim arrived later in the day to take custody of all five children.
