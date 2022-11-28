INDIAN LAND — Movement Mortgage, the nation’s sixth-largest retail mortgage lender, has significantly expanded its market share on the East Coast with the acquisition of Mortgage Network Inc., based in Danvers, Mass.
The transaction is expected to add $2 billion in additional annual mortgage loan volume to Movement’s origination platform. The acquisition will also increase Movement’s national retail mortgage footprint by 250 additional mortgage professionals and 31 branch offices.
“We want to grow, and we look for teams and individuals in alignment with Movement’s mission to love and value people. We found that and more in the Mortgage Network team,” said Movement CEO Casey Crawford.
“I’m honored to welcome these talented and purpose-driven individuals to Movement. Together, we’ll make a meaningful difference in our industry and communities.”
“This is about more than growing our market share — we’re bringing on phenomenal loan officers and leaders from one of the strongest independent retail mortgage lenders,” said Movement President Mike Brennan.
“They have built trust within the community and are committed to putting borrowers first. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the Movement team.”
Founded in 1988 by Robert McInnes and Albert Pare, Mortgage Network grew to become one of the largest privately held independent mortgage companies in the eastern United States, with branch offices and licenses in 27 states.
Movement expects to retain the staff across the acquired branch network and integrate the business with its existing retail network of more than 550 branches and 1,500 loan officers nationwide.
“After 34 years of building the Mortgage Network family, it was time to find a new home for my team that values their employees and customers as much as we always have,” said Mortgage Network CEO Robert McInnes. “I strongly believe Movement is that company.”
Movement Mortgage, founded in 2008, is headquartered in Indian Land.
The acquisition will have minimal impacts locally. Mortgage Network does not have any branches in Lancaster County. Its South Carolina branches are in Bluffton, Columbia, Hilton Head and Mount Pleasant.
About Movement Mortgage
Movement Mortgage exists to love and value people by leading a “Movement of Change” in its industry, corporate culture and communities. It funds about $30 billion in residential mortgages annually. Movement is best known for its innovative mortgage process and referable experience, which begins with upfront underwriting and a seven-day loan processing goal.
The company employs more than 4,500 people, has more than 775 licensed branches in 49 states.
After funding its balance sheet and investing in future growth, Movement’s profits are paid to its primary shareholder, the nonprofit Movement Foundation.
To date, the Movement Foundation has received more than $360 million of Movement profit to invest in schools, affordable housing, communities and global outreach.