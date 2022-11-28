LANNWS-11-30-22 MOVEMENT Casey Crawford

Casey Crawford is CEO of Movement Mortgage, which recently acquired Mortgage Network Inc. Movement Mortgage, is headquartered in Indian Land.

INDIAN LAND — Movement Mortgage, the nation’s sixth-largest retail mortgage lender, has significantly expanded its market share on the East Coast with the acquisition of Mortgage Network Inc., based in Danvers, Mass.

The transaction is expected to add $2 billion in additional annual mortgage loan volume to Movement’s origination platform. The acquisition will also increase Movement’s national retail mortgage footprint by 250 additional mortgage professionals and 31 branch offices.

