It’s almost Christmas again! It seems only six months since Christmas 2021, but it is almost here, ready or not.
Allow me to travel back in time some 83 years to when I was a 10-year-old boy eagerly waiting for Santa to come.
The year was 1939. The Great Depression was on until about Dec. 7, 1941.
As I recall, that’s when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. But my question, as a young pup, was “Where is that?” I’d never heard of it. My cousin Pete Horne, who we thought knew everything, didn’t know where that place was either!
Well, getting back to Christmas 1939 — it was about the best Christmas a 10-year-old boy could have! Instead of the usual apples, oranges and red-and-white stick peppermint candy, we always got clothes and shoes before Christmas.
My sister Pearl Mullis Whitley and her husband, Marvin Whitley, came up to see us in Peachland on Christmas morning. They brought all of us a gift! Even old Grandpa, who was about 75 years old, got gifts, too. He got a pair of socks and a 10-cent pack of Golden Gram Smoking Tobacco to put in his pipe to smoke.
But my question as that wide-eyed 10-year-old boy, was “What did she bring me?”
It was a train set! An engine, caboose, one or two other cars and some railroad track.
It wasn’t an electric train as you might think because in those days we did not have electricity. Nor was it battery-operated, as we didn’t even know what a flashlight battery was. It was a wind-up train set, to me the best ever!
I think it must have had a super-strong spring, because I wound that train engine up every day and played with it for months.
It was great until one day. I was always an inquisitive kid and I liked to see how things worked and I wanted to know what made my little engine go. I really should have left that engineering stuff up to the big kids and just enjoyed the fun of my train set.
But no! So I opened it up and I saw how it worked for about 2 seconds. After that, I was never able to get the correct tension back on the spring, and it then became a manual train and not nearly as fun as it used to be.
But to be certain, it was one of my fondest memories of one of the best Christmas presents ever while it lasted.
Most kids nowadays have toys year-round. But some do not, even at Christmas. So please keep these unfortunate kids and different organizations in your prayers and your giving this year.
I know of one church, St. Luke United Methodist at Elgin, that helped over 70 foster children this Christmas. The church took donations and had events to raise funds and made enough money to give each kid what they wanted for Christmas. Some of them even requested bicycles, which they bought for them, too.
My daughter, Sherrie Mullis Bailey, and some of the other members of St Luke UMC worked together to go shopping, and decide what to buy for each kid. They bought over 500 gifts, big and small.
They had a present-wrapping party and brought all the gifts, wrapping paper, tape, scissors and supplies to wrap the presents to the church gymnasium. This was an event that each wrapper cherished in their heart to help these foster kids have a wonderful Christmas this year.
The gifts were coordinated through the Department of Social Services, which picked them up and delivered them personally to the foster children.
Thanks for reading and listening about Christmas past and present, and I wish a Merry Christmas to you and your families and loved ones in the near future.