MUSC Health took time to celebrate the initial successes of the MUSC Health — Transplant Program — Mid-Carolinas with care team members Aug. 31. The team is led by Dr. Prince Mohan Anand, who shared these words: “I cannot say it enough. It truly takes a village to build something like this. I say it all the time, but we really do stand on the shoulders of giants. Everyone in this room and this community has played and continues to play a pivotal role in the success of this program.” MUSC also thanks Founders Credit Union for its extremely generous donation of $500,000 to the transplant program.
MUSC celebrates transplant program
- Photos courtesy of MUSC Health — Lancaster Division
