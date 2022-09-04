The Friends of the Buford Massacre Battlefield presented a framed photo copy of its memorial plaque to the Lancaster County Historic Courthouse Museum recently.
The plaque lists the names of 216 Patriot soldiers who have been identified as fighting under the command of Col. Abraham Buford at the Revolutionary War battle in May 1780.
Friends of the Buford Massacre Battlefield President Ken Obriot and secretary/treasurer Greg Sligar presented the copy of the plaque to Marcia Houston and Ann Christie of the Lancaster County Historical Commission, which operates the Historic Courthouse Museum.
“There were about 400 Patriot soldiers who fought in the battle, which is considered by many as the turning point for support of the Revolution in the backcountry,” Obriot said. “Many inhabitants of the backcountry wanted to remain neutral during the Revolutionary War and weren’t sure or willing to support the rebellion against England.
“However, after learning of the cruelty of the British during the battle, feelings changed. The British commander Banastre Tarleton was called ‘Bloody Ban’ after the battle and ‘Give them Tarleton’s quarter,’ meaning give the British no mercy, became a rallying cry for the Patriots,” Obriot said.
“The Buford battle is one of two significant Revolutionary War battles that took place in Lancaster County, the other being the Battle of Hanging Rock, which took place south of Heath Springs,” Christie said.
The original bronze plaque is on the memorial wall at the Buford battlefield memorial park on Ricky River Road (S.C. 522) just south of S.C. 9, east of Lancaster.
For more information about the museum, call Christie at 803-273-9909. For more information about the Buford Massacre Battlefield, call Obriot at 803-517-0064.