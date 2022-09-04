MUSEUM PLAQUE

From left, Greg Sligar and Ken Obriot of the Friends of the Buford Massacre Battlefield present the memorial plaque to Marcia Houston and Ann Christie of the Lancaster County Historical Commission.

 Lancaster County Historic Courthouse Museum

The Friends of the Buford Massacre Battlefield presented a framed photo copy of its memorial plaque to the Lancaster County Historic Courthouse Museum recently.

The plaque lists the names of 216 Patriot soldiers who have been identified as fighting under the command of Col. Abraham Buford at the Revolutionary War battle in May 1780.

