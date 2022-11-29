Just in time for the holiday season, shop for jewelry, Catawba pottery, baskets, quilts and more one-of-a-kind artwork at the ninth Winter Native American Art and Craft Festival.
The event is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center, 119 S. Main St., Lancaster.
Held in conjunction with See Lancaster’s Christmas in the City event, visitors can browse crafts, decorative items, mixed media artwork and more from many regional Native American tribal communities.
“This annual gathering is a great opportunity to promote thriving Indigenous artists, as well as offer unique, one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts,” said center assistant curator and program assistant Sharon Simmers-Norton, who coordinated over 20 artists for the festival. “We look forward to having the community with us for this event.”
Participating artists tentatively include:
• Nancy Basket, baskets and kudzu paper art
• DeAnn Beck, watercolor paintings
• Hanna Butler, natural herbs
• Cindy George, beadwork and jewelry
• Faye Greiner, baskets and pottery
• Cora and Bernice Harris, pottery
• Kathleen Hayes, jewelry and beadwork
• Mandy George Howard, beadwork and jewelry
• Teresa Harris Kennington, pottery and quilts
• Lisa Lindler, horse hair ceramics
• Marie Maynor, etched glass and wreaths
• Michelle Wise Mitchum, jewelry
• Barbara MorningStar Paul, jewelry and beadwork
• Ericka Pursley, organic canned goods
• Rhyna Simmers, wood burning sketches and pottery
• Jeannie Sanders Smith, children’s books and beadwork
• Ivan Solas, paintings and digital artwork
• Catawba Senior Center with crafts and artwork from multiple Catawba artists
Admission to the Winter Native American Art and Craft Festival and Native American Studies Center is free and open to the public.