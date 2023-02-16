LANNWS-02-18-23 NASC EXHIBIT

USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center program assistant and assistant curator Sharon Simmers-Norton and special projects coordinator Elisabeth Avelar display a fringe shawl and ribboned belt from regalia that belonged to Teresa Kennington.

 USC Lancaster

Showcasing a wide variety of fabric arts, “Woven Together: Fiber Art within Special Collections” at the University of South Carolina Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center gives guests a look at some never-before-seen and rarely seen hand-woven creations from the Native American Studies collections.

Opening Thursday, Feb. 23, in the center’s Duke Energy Gallery, the exhibit includes regalia, fingerweavings, leatherworks, beaded items, moccasins, jewelry and more.

