From archaeology in western North Carolina to Native nations in 18th-century South Carolina to contemporary portraiture of Catawba citizens, USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center has three new exhibits for guests to enjoy this month.
“Unearthing Our Forgotten Past: Fort San Juan,” opened Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the center’s Red Rose Gallery. Developed by the Exploring Joara Foundation as part of the 450th anniversary celebrations of the Juan Pardo expeditions through western North Carolina, this exhibit showcases the Spanish occupation of Fort San Juan and the lives of the Native people who lived in the Joara area.
In a virtual talk in conjunction with the exhibit at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Dr. David Moore, executive archaeologist of the Exploring Joara Foundation, will introduce the exhibit and the excavations of the indigenous town of Joara and the Spanish Fort San Juan (1567-68), located at the Berry site, near Morganton, N.C. To attend the program, guests may register for the event via the link on the Center’s social media platforms or may contact the Center for information on how register.
“Unearthing Our Forgotten Past: Fort San Juan,” is on display through Dec. 20.
The center will also host the traveling exhibit, “Resilience and Revolution: Native Peoples in 18th Century South Carolina” beginning Thursday, Aug. 18, in the center’s North Gallery. This exhibit highlights some of South Carolina’s more well-documented Native nations before and during the era of the Revolution, looking at Native cultures, gender and relations with Europeans in this era. It was developed by historian Dr. Alice Taylor-Colbert with Professor Chris Judge, NASC assistant director, and Dr. Brooke Bauer, former NASC co-director, and other scholars. It is funded by South Carolina Humanities, the Gaylord & Dorothy Donnelley Foundation and the “A More Perfect Union” initiative from the National Endowment from the Humanities. The exhibit is on display through Sept. 24.
Finally, “Discussions with Elders: A Photographic Essay,” opens Aug. 30 in the center’s Five Points Gallery. This exhibit, developed by NASC staff and faculty and funded, in part, through a grant from the S.C. Arts Commission’s Folklife and Traditional Arts Program, displays the portraits of Catawba artists and elders photographed by Catawba artist Alex Osborn. The exhibit runs through June 15, 2023.