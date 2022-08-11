From archaeology in western North Carolina to Native nations in 18th-century South Carolina to contemporary portraiture of Catawba citizens, USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center has three new exhibits for guests to enjoy this month.

“Unearthing Our Forgotten Past: Fort San Juan,” opened Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the center’s Red Rose Gallery. Developed by the Exploring Joara Foundation as part of the 450th anniversary celebrations of the Juan Pardo expeditions through western North Carolina, this exhibit showcases the Spanish occupation of Fort San Juan and the lives of the Native people who lived in the Joara area.

Trending Videos