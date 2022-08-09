The USC Lancaster Native American Studies Center will host two lectures in August.
The USC Lancaster Native American Studies Center will host two lectures in August.
The first is part of the W. Brent Burgin Lunch and Learn Lecture series.
Dr. Evan Nooe, USCL assistant professor of history, will speak on “Making the Hampton Massacre: Native Resistance, Settler Memory and White Solidarity in South Carolina” from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 19.
Along a roadside in Greer, a monument inscribes a memory of Cherokee resistance in stone. Installed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1933, the monument memorializes the 1776 Hampton Massacre, involving the ancestors of South Carolina’s “redeemer,” Gov. Wade Hampton III.
Noee’s presentation will consider how the Hampton family and South Carolinians remembered Native resistance and the role of violence in creating community.
You can attend the free lecture in person or virtually.
To attend the lecture in person at the center, 1119 S. Main St., Lancaster, call 803-313-7172 or email usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu to reserve your spot.
To attend via Zoom, register via the link on the center’s Facebook page.
The center will host a free virtual talk on “16th-century Native Americans and Spanish Colonizers in the Carolina Piedmont” from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25.
The talk introduces the exhibit, “Unearthing Our Forgotten Past: Fort San Juan,” and the excavations of the indigenous town of Joara and the Spanish Fort San Juan (1567-68), located at the Berry site, near Morganton, N.C.
Slides will illustrate the results of the excavation, what we have learned about the earliest European settlement in the interior of the United States and how Native peoples dealt with this early colonial effort.
The exhibit will be on display in the center’s Red Rose Gallery through Dec. 20.
To attend via Zoom, register via the link on the center’s social media pages. For details, call 803-313-7172.