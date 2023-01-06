Nathalia “Nickey” Green-Montgomery, 64, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
Nathalia “Nickey” Green-Montgomery, 64, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
She was born on Jan. 3, 1958, in Lancaster to the late Carrie Green.
Visitation will be held 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at McCray Funeral Home in Lancaster.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at St. Paul AME Church, with burial following the service at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Final arrangements entrusted to McCray Funeral Home — Lancaster.