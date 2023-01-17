Nathaniel Eugene White III, 53, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
His funeral service was Saturday, Jan. 14, at Crawford Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen officiated. Viewing was Friday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home.
Nathaniel Eugene White III, a son of Margaret Hayden White and the late Nathaniel White Jr., was born Jan. 31, 1969, in Lancaster.
Survivors include his mother of Lancaster; sisters, Melissa White Stevens of Lancaster and Ari Cauthen of Fort Mill; brothers, Kenneth White of Fort Lawn and Lewis Mungo of Bethune; and grandparents, Lucille Hayden and Pecolia White, both of Lancaster.