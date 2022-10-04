Celebrate with USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center as it commemorates a decade in downtown Lancaster’s Cultural Arts District during its 10th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature storytelling from Catawba artist and storyteller Beckee Garris at 11 a.m., a pottery demonstration from Catawba potter Keith “Little Bear” Brown at noon, a beadwork demonstration from Wassamasaw artists Tammy Leach and Joshua Shumak at 1 p.m., and drumming and dancing from the Catawba Cultural Preservation Project from 2 to 4 p.m.
Throughout the day, guests can enjoy food from the Smokin’ Butts BBQ food truck and shop for crafts, decorative items, mixed media artwork and more from Native American artists, including pottery by JoAnn Bauer, baskets and pottery by Faye Greiner, quilting by Teresa Harris, etched glass and wreaths from Marie Maynor, beadwork by Michelle Wise Mitchum, pottery and leatherwork by Barbara MorningStar Paul, pottery by Caroleen Sanders, beadwork by Jeannie Sanders and crafts by the Catawba Nation Senior Center.