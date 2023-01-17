Delve into “Forest Mystery, Magic and Myth” with renowned naturalist Josh Arrants this weekend.
Arrants will speak from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21at the Liberty Hill Community Center, 2386 Peay’s Ferry Road, Liberty Hill.
Arrants returns to South Carolina to charm us with stories and connections found along the Devil’s Backbone, also known as Liberty Hill.
Here are some of the topics of the free conversation:
• Why is nature essential to humanity?
• Who is the “Old Woman Who Never Dies?”
• Common misconceptions about coyotes and other critters
• Conservation tips and connections between man and nature
Arrants has been a naturalist for over 20 years. After managing endangered species, wildlife and ecosystems, as well as air and water quality, for federal and state government agencies, he started his own environmental consulting company, Arrants Outdoors, nearly 10 years ago.
Arrants has taught natural history classes and led nature walks all over the United States and has become a sought-after speaker and guest lecturer on all things nature.
He currently works on projects as varied as biodiversity and bioacoustics surveys to threatened and endangered species monitoring.
Arrants graduated from Central Carolina Technical College and the University of South Carolina with degrees in natural resources management and anthropology. In 2014, he was named Central Carolina Technical College’s Outstanding Alumni.
A native of the Palmetto State, Arrants has called Kalispell, Mont., home for six years. There, he serves as the president of the board of directors of The Glacier Institute, the official educational partner of Glacier National Park and Flathead National Forest.
When not working or teaching classes in what he considers the most beautiful classroom, Glacier National Park, Arrants can be found fishing, hiking and enjoying all things nature.
RSVP is not required. The event is free, but donations to the Liberty Hill Community Center are welcome.