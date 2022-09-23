The Lancaster County Community Foundation has been serving our community for the past 34 years. The foundation’s volunteer board has awarded more than $230,000 in grants to local nonprofits – grants made possible thanks to generous donors like you.
This year, we’re excited to share a match opportunity that will amplify the impact of your giving.
An anonymous local donor is challenging the community to raise $10,000 for the endowment and will match gifts dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.
As an added incentive, the next $5,000 in gifts will be doubled.
This could provide the foundation with a total of $35,000 for the endowment, increasing our grant-making funds for years to come.
We need your help to realize this amazing opportunity. There are three easy ways to give:
• Send a check payable to Foundation For The Carolinas and note Lancaster Match Campaign in the memo line. Mail to: Foundation For The Carolinas, 220 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202.
• Contribute from your donor-advised fund or give stock by calling the foundation at 704-973-4529 or emailing DonorRelations@fftc.org.
On behalf of the board, thank you for your support of the Lancaster County Community Foundation and our community.
For questions please contact our representative at the foundation, Rhonda Dean, at rdean@fftc.org or 704-998-6404.
Thank you for your support of the Lancaster County Community Foundation and our community!
board chair, Lancaster County Community Foundation