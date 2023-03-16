During the five-month session, there’s a lot the General Assembly works on. While many things we do are crucial, such as electing judges, confirming gubernatorial appointments and passing laws, the most important piece of legislation we take up every year is the state budget.

Having been appointed to the Ways and Means Committee back in December, I am now able to be involved in this process more directly than in years past.

Republican Brandon Newton represents District 45 in the S.C. House of Representatives.

