Comporium recently notified its customers that a new area code — 839 — is being rolled out for the same area now covered by area code 803.
To ensure a continuing supply of telephone numbers, the new 839 area code will be added to the area served by 803.
This is known as an area code overlay, which is the addition of another area code to the same geographic region as an existing area code. An overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code.
The 803 area code generally covers the west central portion of the state, serving communities including Lancaster, Chester, Fort Mill, Indian Land and Rock Hill, and stretching down through the state to include Columbia, Aiken, Allendale, Orangeburg and Sumter.
The new 839 area code will serve the same geographic area now served by the existing 803 area code.
To complete local calls, the new dialing procedure requires callers to dial the area code and telephone number. This means that all local calls in the 803 area code that are currently dialed with seven digits will need to be dialed using the area code and telephone number. The same dialing procedure will apply to telephone numbers assigned to the new 839 area code.
The change will take effect Nov. 22, when callers must begin using the new dialing procedures. On and after this date, if callers do not use the new dialing procedures, their calls will not be completed. A recorded message will instruct them to hang up and dial again, including the area code.
In addition to changing dialing procedures, all services, automatic dialing equipment or other types of equipment
that are programmed to dial a seven-digit number will need to be reprogrammed to use the new dialing procedures. Some examples are life safety systems, PBXs, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, alarm and security systems or gates, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, etc. Customers may also want to check their business stationery or advertising materials to ensure the area code is included.
Comporium assured customers that their current telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change. The new area code will be assigned to new telephone numbers.
The price of a call, coverage area or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay. What is a local call now will remain a local call, regardless of the number of digits dialed.
Callers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, and if 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 are currently available in your community, you can still dial these codes with just three digits.