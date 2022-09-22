HEATH SPRINGS — The town of Heath Springs is getting a new computer system, as well as some much-needed software upgrades to help calculate business license fees.

Members of Heath Springs Town Council unanimously voted at its Tuesday, Sept. 20, meeting to spend $8,094 on the two separate purchases.

