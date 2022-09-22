HEATH SPRINGS — The town of Heath Springs is getting a new computer system, as well as some much-needed software upgrades to help calculate business license fees.
Members of Heath Springs Town Council unanimously voted at its Tuesday, Sept. 20, meeting to spend $8,094 on the two separate purchases.
“They told us last year that our computers were really old and need to be updated,” said Wanda Kilpatrick, Heath Springs town clerk.
Security First IT, which maintains the town’s computers, will provide the new system, which includes three workstations at a total cost of $5,394. That price includes set-up cost and making sure all data from the current computer system is secure, as well as a three-year hardware warranty.
The cost of the software is $1,500, plus an annual fee of $1,200.
The software will be purchased from GovPossible, which was recommended by the Municipal Association of South Carolina, or MASC.
Each town and city in the state sets its own business license rates and the fees are collected by the MASC, which then returns them.
“It would be compatible with the business license portal they [MASC] developed last year,” Kilpatrick said.
The business license fees vary because they are based on gross income.
Kilpatrick told council that determining the fees is time-consuming and tedious.
“I presently calculate all business licenses by hand. This would be so much faster and easier if I could have the software,” she said. “I can punch people’s gross income and their MASC code in there and it will figure what they owe instead of me doing it by hand.
“It would be a really nice timesaver, especially in the spring when it’s time for everyone to renew their business licenses.”
Homeowners in Heath Springs don’t pay property taxes to the town. Its revenue comes from fees for water, sewer and garbage service fees, the local option sales tax and business license fees.
The money to pay for the computer and software upgrades will come from the $500,000 in 2021 America Rescue Act Plan, or ARPA, funding that the town has received.
“It’s something we really need,” said Heath Springs Mayor Eddie Moore.
Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.
Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.