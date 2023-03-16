In an effort to save money, county officials have cut nearly $7 million from the proposed detention center construction budget, putting it right at $89.5 million.
Back in November, Lancaster County Council was told the cost could be as high as $112 million for a new detention center with a magistrate court in it.
However, over the past several months, county officials have been trying to whittle down the cost, finally getting it under the $90 million mark.
One thing they did was remove the magistrate court from the new detention center complex, at least for now. There would be room for the court in the future if the county decides to build it in that area.
Other cost savers included raising the building’s elevation and reducing the area to be graded, which saved $1.1 million. Another item cut was an underground connector to a future magistrate building, which saved almost $500,000.
The maximum capacity of the new detention center would be 456 beds, but initially it would start with 327 beds.
There was also some discussion about expanding the current detention center, which has a capacity of 120.
Chad Catledge, owner of Perception Builders, told Lancaster County Council at its Monday, March 13 meeting that expanding the current jail to a population of 300 wouldn’t really help in the long run, because there would be no way to expand it further as capacity needs grow. Its population would be capped at 300, whereas a new jail could eventually hold over 450.
“The core space is grossly undersized,” he said of the current facility. “The staffing needs would be greater per inmate than the new facility because of the inefficiencies. Our recommendation is to continue with a new structure.”
Paying for the jail
There are several ways the county plans to pay for the new jail without raising taxes.
Part of the funding – $30 million – was approved through the Capital Projects Sales Tax 3 vote and another $12 million came from the Capital Projects Sales Tax 2. That leaves roughly $48 million that would still need to be funded. That could come from the Capital Projects Sales Tax 4 vote in 2027-28 timeframe, if voters approve it.
County Council heard from municipal adviser Brian Nurick on Wednesday, March 15, about the funding arm of the project. He recommended lumping the jail and $44 million for the regional park project together under one funding stream for both projects.
“It is more simple to do everything at one time instead of piecemealing it together,” he said. “We would have more flexibility.”
Nurick said that paying for the park with hospitality taxes only wouldn’t bring in enough money in time to do so, but packaging it with the jail would allow the park project to happen.
The county can look at funding these projects through the sale of installment purchase revenue bonds and general obligation bonds.
County Council could approve the new detention center later this month, with a year of design moving forward after that.
Bids for construction on the detention center wouldn’t be taken until February 2024, with the building opening slated for July 2026, Catledge said.