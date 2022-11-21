Lancaster County's new detention center is projected to cost more than originally expected – a lot more.
The original estimate for the detention center was $47.2 million. Now it is $89.5 million.
Lancaster County Council heard from Sheriff Barry Faile, an architect and project manager in a presentation at the latest Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Plans call for the new detention center to eventually also house a magistrate's court with five courtrooms. The cost would increase to $112 million if the court and detention center are built at the same time.
However, building the detention center project in phases could save money, said architect Frank Randel.
“By cutting back some, it helps to save on future budgets,” he said.
Built-in room for growth
The new detention center is planned to be built with the ability to be expanded as the need for the number of beds and capacity increases over time.
The maximum capacity of the new detention center would be 456 beds, but it would open with 327 beds initially.
“The two main drivers for bed space is how many people come and how long they stay,” said Alan Richardson, with Justice Planners, a detention facility planning group. “Your length of stay is going up.”
The average length of a jail stay in Lancaster County is 28 days, said Faile.
The average daily population at the current detention center is 168 inmates, in a building that has a capacity of 121 beds. The highest number of inmates there at one time was 204.
“We are justifying every room and space in the facility,” Richardson said.
The new detention center is being built on 65 acres near the Sheriff’s Office off S.C. 9. The design for the new facility should be completed by next September, with construction starting in November 2023. The new facility is scheduled to be finished by December 2025.
The new detention center will be 120,607 square feet initially, but could eventually be expand to roughly 173,000 square feet, which would include the court space.
“This is a good plan you are exploring,” said Blake Taylor, director of compliance, standards and inspections with the S.C. Department of Corrections. “You don’t want to be back here in a short period of time with overcrowding. It is good to plan like this. It is never a bad thing to have more bed space on a given day. I think you are going in the right direction.”
One reason the new detention center is being built to be able to expand is that the inmate population needs to be classified, with inmates kept separate from each other. Inmates in jail for lesser crimes need to be separated from those there for more series crimes, such as murder. Male and female inmates must also be separated.
Councilman Larry Honeycutt said it is smart to classify the inmates.
“If you don’t, we will have more killings and fights,” he said.
Councilwoman Charlene McGriff said it is better to get the majority of needs completed initially, rather than having a misstep.
“I think we want to meet all the requirements up front,” she said. “I like the fact we are building according to best practices.”
Paying for the jail
The county plans to pay for the new detention center through multiple capital project sales tax revenues.
Through the sales tax revenues, the county will have about $41 million going into the project and will need to fund about $49 million to just build the detention center, without the municipal court section.
The original concept for the detention center included a 400-bed facility and three courtrooms. However, that plan changed after detailed architect planning and discussions with the S.C. Department of Corrections. These changes pushed the original $47.2 million estimate even higher.
About $30 million was included for the project in the third sales tax referendum, with about $12 million more in leftover funds from the second sales tax.
County Administrator Dennis Marstall said the plan is to pay for the new detention center through past, current and future capital projects sales tax revenues, but the county could also use debt-service millage, if needed.