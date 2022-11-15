More than 30 people attended the Gillsbrook Art Tunnel Mural unveiling Saturday afternoon at the Lindsay Pettus Greenway. For the past month, Catawba contemporary artist Alex Osborn has been busy painting the murals in honor of his tribe.
The sun was shining and the temperature was 70 degrees. Excitement filled the air. Most would be seeing the completed murals for the first time.
The event began at 1 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting by the staff and board members of the Lancaster County Council of the Arts.
LCCA Executive Director Debbie Jaillette said getting to meet and see Osborn’s vision come to life was exciting and gratifying.
“His being Catawba was magical,” she said. “The mural is special to us in about a hundred different ways.”
The unveiling of his art during Indigenous Peoples Month was a fitting detail.
The LCCA staff led the visitors to the murals. Newly placed signs along the leaf-covered boardwalk affirmed the role the greenway is playing in the community — a place to connect with art and with each other. The signs defined placemaking — a process for shaping public space so that it inspires people to collectively reimagine and reinvent public spaces as the heart of the community.
Just before entering the tunnel, Osborn shared a few thoughts about his art featuring historical Catawba symbols with a theme of moving forward to grow together.
“Notice the hummingbird is flying out of the breath of creation toward a flower, finding purpose,” he said. “It is moving forward toward purpose — the community coming together, growing together and making place together.”
He also painted the storm drain pipe with a coiled snake.
“This is one of our traditional pottery forms, which is a snake pot,” Osborn said. “The snake protects the contents.”
The people’s handprints on the concrete pipe fall under that protection.
“It is meant to protect the community and also the desires and wishes we want for the future,” he said.
Osborn expressed his gratitude for the LCCA, the greenway, his assistants Abbey Hunter and Sydney Hinson Bucca, and for the opportunity to leave his mark in this time and place, on land that was once owned by the Catawba nation.
“Being Catawba and being here today means so much,” he said. “We are not just something in history books. I think that we can only learn from each other and move forward in bigger and better ways.”
Osborn said he is honored to have worked on a project like this.
“The Lindsay Pettus Greenway and the Arts Council are really setting the standard for the surrounding region in diversity and representation,” he said. “It is really amazing.”
After his remarks, he and Catawba native Beckee Garris led everyone into the tunnel. Garris, a gifted storyteller, shared Catawba tales featuring the snake and hummingbird. She sprinkled the stories with words from her native Catawba language.
Jaillette said she was very pleased with the day.
“This is exactly what we envisioned. We said 30 to 45 minutes is all we wanted or needed,” she said. “This is just perfect.”
Community leaders from the LCCA, the Lindsay Pettus Greenway and Arras Foundation were joined by Lancaster City Administrator Flip Hutfles.
Sherri Gregory, president of the greenway, walked the trail with her husband, Greg, and their dog, Nekot. She was delighted with the turnout.
“I think it is so gratifying to see how much we are accomplishing as a community by leveraging resources from various organizations, and really trying to come together around a common vision for our community,” she said. “We are on the cusp of so many exciting things like the greenway and LCCA’s placemaking and mural park. This is an exciting time to be living in this community.”