New-Indy Catawba is rebuffing claims that were made against the mill in a fourth lawsuit filed last month in U.S. District Court in Rock Hill.
This latest suit is by six people who say that New-Indy has violated the Clean Water Act by discharging pollutants into the Catawba River from its sludge and wastewater impounds without a required discharged permit.
There have been sediment and groundwater samples collected from the banks of the Catawba River adjacent to the wastewater holding lagoon and sludge lagoons that indicated that dioxin and cobalt levels were elevated relative to upstream locations, according to Dr. Harvey Cohen, a state-registered geologist. Some of those concentrations were nine times higher in certain places for dioxin and 20 times higher for cobalt.
“According to experts consulted by plaintiffs, there is strong evidence that hazardous and solid wastes generated, stored, and/or disposed of from surface activities at the New-Indy mill have and will continue to be present in soils and groundwater compounds in excess of relevant environmental screening levels, therefore cause and threatening damage and injury to person and property of third parties continuously and progressively as a result of historic operations by the mill,” the suit stated.
However, New-Indy said that this is not true, and any issues with dioxin or other chemicals in the water were there prior to their ownership of the mill located between Rock Hill and Van Wyck off S.C. 5.
“New-Indy categorically denies the baseless accusation made by trial lawyers claiming the mill is discharging pollutants (dissolved solids, sulfate and organic and inorganic compounds) to the groundwater that flows to the Catawba River,” the company said in a released statement. “Their lawsuit seeks to turn a profit at the expense of the public good by spreading false, scientifically far-fetched allegations. Since the acquisition of the former Bowater paper mill by New-Indy on Dec. 31, 2018, no dioxin has been produced by the papermaking process and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has determined and state that there is no evidence of contamination leaving the property in groundwater.”
When New-Indy bought the mill more than four years ago, it assessed the property and agreed that DHEC could locate and properly contain dioxins produced at the mill by previous owners.
“We were concerned about dioxins on the site,” said Tony Hobson, New-Indy senior vice president. “We voluntarily entered this program to clean up the material itself.”
New-Indy maintains 15 groundwater-monitoring wells throughout the mill property so it can monitor levels of contaminants, such as dioxins, in the groundwater.
The company stated that a report prepared for them in June 2022 by S&ME Inc., a state-based environmental engineering firm, found none of the monitoring wells detected a dangerous level of dioxin. At one well half a mile from the river itself, they found dioxin at 2.1 parts per trillion, which Hobson said was well below drinking-water standards. Drinking-water standards for dioxin are 30 parts per trillion.
“We haven’t had an issue anywhere,” Hobson said.
“We do what we have to do to ensure the safety of the community and the employees in this facility and to keep the facility operational,” he said. “We all live in this community.
"The biggest thing for us is we want to be good corporate citizens and good community citizens. We want to keep our employees safe and keep everyone else safe in this community," Hobson said. That is what our goal is from an environmental standpoint and a safety standpoint. That is ultimately what we are trying to accomplish.”