New-Indy Containerboard, LLC, and New-Indy Catawba, LLC, has subpoenaed the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control for complaints made to the agency about the Catawba-based mill.
New-Indy issued the subpoena Nov. 16 to DHEC, the same day it settled its lawsuit with the United States’ government.
New-Indy is asking for the complaint documents related to the mill, located between Rock Hill and Van Wyck off S.C. 5, from Oct. 1, 2020, to the present.
DHEC is asking that the subpoena be quashed because it is “barred by sovereign immunity” and “the requested information is privileged or other protected matter.”
The subpoena is part of the class-action suit by community members against New-Indy alleging the brown paper mill is making them sick.
If the subpoena isn’t quashed, DHEC asked the U.S. District Court that is overseeing the case to at least issue a protective order, limiting any required disclosures for the purpose of protecting “sensitive personally identifiable information of complainants.”
New-Indy is asking that a decision on the quashing of the subpoena not be made until at least Dec. 12, so it will have time to respond to the possible quashing of the subpoena.
Exactly how many complaints the mill is asking for in the above timeframe is not known, but between DHEC and the federal Environmental Protection Agency, it has been estimated that somewhere between 30,000 and 50,000 complaints were made about the mill that plaintiffs claim has made them sick in their lawsuit against New-Indy.