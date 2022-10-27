A fourth lawsuit could be coming against New-Indy Containerboard in an effort to clean up the Catawba River, after new concerns over toxic pollutants leaking from the Catawba-based mill.
A group of six citizens, most of them Lancaster County residents, including former State House Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, have given noticed to file suit for threats to health and the environment, citing the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and Clean Water Act.
This is the fourth suit against the New-Indy mill, which is located between Van Wyck and Rock Hill off S.C. 5. Other suits include a class-action suit against the brown paper manufacturing mill, an Environmental Protection Agency suit and a suit from a different group of citizens regarding violations to the Clean Air Act.
New-Indy has been the subject of more than 30,000 complaints to both DHEC and the EPA regarding its operations, which has led to these lawsuits. These complaints come from people, who say the mill has made them sick, causing nausea, headaches, nosebleeds, breathing issues and other illnesses.
The plaintiffs in the new suit have four main complaints. The first is that the mill presents a danger to the health of people using the river and the environment. Second, that New-Indy violated storage and disposal practices of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. Third, that the mill’s discharge of constituents of concerns without permits violates the federal Clean Water Act. Fourth, that New-Indy has violated and continues to violate effluent standards and limitations in its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, also in violation of the Clean Water Act.
Norrell, who is an attorney herself, said people came to her regarding the alleged pollution to the Catawba River from New-Indy. She won’t be representing them, but joined them in the legal battle against the mill. The same attorneys for the plaintiffs, Motley Rice f Mount Pleasant, involved in the class-action suit and the Clean Air Act suit are handling this new suit.
“This isn’t for money,” Norrell said. “This is for specific performance, which means to clean it up. That is the purpose of the suit, to get the river cleaned up. This is about the (Catawba) river itself. In this, I am not a lawyer, just a user of the river.”
Norrell said she frequently kayaks down the Catawba River and passing the area of New-Indy is hard because of the smell.
“I am such a user of the river, especially during the spring time. When it is warm enough, I am out there about three days a week. I have other friends on the river I meet and if you kayak past New-Indy, the smell will about knock you down, so you know they are discharging very bad pollutants into the river. And it is seeping into the groundwater,” she said.
“It is not only becoming a recreational issue, but a drinking-water issue as well. That is very concerning for someone who uses the Catawba River,” she said. “It has been one of the most essential elements of our community since the beginning of time and we need to ensure it is maintained for generations to come.”
The mill is located within a Surface Water Protection Area for the Chester metropolitan district, whose intake is about 9 miles down stream from the mill. The mill itself sits on 1,800 acres and is on the west bank of the Catawba River. Four of the mill’s lagoons, basins and holding ponds for processing water and sludge are adjacent to the river, making up 2.6 miles of river frontage.
According to Motley Rice, multiple lagoons, basins and holding ponds leak and or have the potential to leak into the groundwater and are subject to release to the Catawba River.
The groundwater in and around the mill has been tested by New-Indy consultants and found to contain dixions and other hazardous substances such as iron, lead and chloroform, just to name a few, according to Motley Rice.
“You can pollute the river in a day and it may take years or decades to clean that up,” Norrell said. “That is the thing about environmental pollution. You can do harm very, very quickly, but to undo that harm will take years and years, sometimes even generations to undo the harm that is done in a day.”
New report on toxins in groundwater
In January, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said that despite a cancer-causing chemical found in groundwater sampling near New-Indy Containerboard, the chemicals are not moving offsite in groundwater.
However, an Oct. 17 report by Dr. Harvey Cohen, a professional geologist, states that groundwater samples collected from the bank of the river adjacent to two wastewater-holding lagoons and a sludge basin indicated that dioxins and cobalt were elevated, relative to upstream locations not impacted by the mill.
Thus, dioxins in groundwater at the riverbank increased by almost nine times between the upstream railroad bridge adjacent to S.C. 5 and the temporary wastewater-holding lagoon. Cobalt concentrations in groundwater increased by at least 20 times between the railroad bridge and the sludge lagoon.
Dioxins are toxic and can cause cancer, along with reproductive and developmental problems, damage to the immune system and interfere with hormones. Regarding cobalt, cancer has been show in animals that breathed in the chemical. Its effects on the human body can lead to trouble breathing, with serious effects on the lungs, including asthma, pneumonia and wheezing.