A fourth lawsuit could be coming against New-Indy Containerboard in an effort to clean up the Catawba River, after new concerns over toxic pollutants leaking from the Catawba-based mill.

A group of six citizens, most of them Lancaster County residents, including former State House Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, have given noticed to file suit for threats to health and the environment, citing the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and Clean Water Act.

