Research shows 22 million Americans suffer from active substance-use disorders, while 45 million are directly impacted by addiction.
In order to raise awareness locally, The Children’s Council, in partnership with Lancaster County Library and the Coalition for Healthy Youth, has a new Substance Misuse Prevention Education Library kiosk at the main library at 313 S. White St., Lancaster.
The kiosk displays books that provide insight into preventing drug and alcohol misuse, as well as promoting healthy lifestyles. Many titles are firsthand accounts of the effects of substance misuse.
Visitors will be able to locate books in this education library by The Children’s Council logo on the spine.
These books are a great resource for individuals who want to learn more about addiction, especially if a friend or family member is struggling. The Children’s Council plans to add to the library selections annually.