A new mural honoring the Catawba Nation is in the works on the Lindsay Pettus Greenway. Contemporary Catawba artist Alex Osborn will begin painting the underpass tunnel at Gillsbrook Road this weekend.
The two-sided underpass will feature Osborn’s depiction of Catawba symbols, including the black snake and a hummingbird. He will also paint a coiled snake around an elevated concrete manhole cover next to the underpass.
Osborn, 31, said he is honored to represent the Catawba culture — old and new. He grew up on the Catawba Indian Reservation, where pottery was both art and a way to make a living.
The young Catawba native wants to make one thing clear — the Catawbas are still very much here, relevant and contemporary.
“Catawba culture does not mean old,” he said. “As a contemporary artist, I include old symbolism. I want people to see we are here now. We are not just a history lesson.”
Osborn, a grandson of potters, is a painter, graphic artist and photographer. He is proud of his roots.
“Our pottery has been around for 6,000 years,” he said. “I want my work to honor that because I would not be here without it.”
Osborn uses modern art forms with historic symbols from the Catawba culture.
The black snake represents power, strength and protection. The hummingbird honors a Catawba creation story in which an Indian man’s breath becomes a hummingbird.
Osborn says the “sketch-style line work is intentional in these pieces, illustrating thought process and representing active development in our society.”
The greenway is on land that once belonged to the Catawba Nation. The late Lindsay Pettus, for whom the greenway is named, had a vision for this natural recreation area back in the 1990s.
He loved the Catawba River Valley and founded the Katawba Valley Land Trust, which resulted in the protection of the 350 acres on which the greenway sits.
Pettus’ passion extended to the preservation of culture. He donated the largest collection of Catawba pottery to the Native American Studies Center on Main Street.
Osborn’s mural will showcase Lancaster’s continued commitment to recognizing the Catawba Nation.
Dr. Brooke Bauer, Catawba native and former NASC co-director, and Dr. Stephen Criswell, current director, both see this as a very positive way to honor the Catawbas. Criswell said it is important to recognize the history of the land and sees the mural as an opportunity for greenway visitors to learn about the Catawbas.
Bauer echoed Osborn’s wish to let people know the Catawbas are still relevant.
“Catawba-made murals and other public-facing artwork are so important to my people because it shows that we are still here and have a strong, living culture,” she said.
Bauer also said Lancaster’s collaboration with Catawba artists shows the city’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity of Native Americans, “one of the most marginalized groups” in South Carolina and the United States.
The mural will illustrate the progress and evolution of the Catawba Nation. The snake on one of the concrete walls will be swimming — its movement representing the progress of the Catawba culture.
The greenway’s commitment to public art is the result of its partnership with the Lancaster County Council of the Arts. This will be the fourth art installment in the outdoor park that opened in November 2020. In February 2021, two sculptures — a cat and a dog — were placed at the Founders Trailhead. Local artists Walt Simpson, Fran Gardner and Brittany Taylor-Driggers painted the statues. The third public art installation was a mural featuring flora and fauna painted by celebrated Savannah-based artist Amiri Farris.
Last month, Lancaster City Council voted unanimously in support of the proposed mural and manhole cover painting. Funding for this mural and 14 other stormwater manhole covers comes from the Lancaster County accommodations tax grant and capital project sales tax (penny tax). Weather permitting, Osborn hopes to complete his work by early November.
The mural unveiling will be announced by the Lancaster County Council of the Arts.
Expansion
The greenway opened in November 2020 and gave pandemic-weary residents a place for fresh air. The 2 miles of trails have continued to attract people wanting to get away from traffic and noise. The past two years have seen increasing numbers of citizens on the trails. A week-long visitor count just after opening revealed 350 people enjoyed the greenway. In March 2022, that weeklong figure had nearly quadrupled to 1,300 visitors.
Greenway Executive Director Sherri Gregory says the mural and the greenway’s coming expansion will “bring immediate attention to the role of connected, shared green spaces in creating a thriving community.”
The two-part expansion will create more connectivity. It will include a pedestrian underpass on Main Street connecting Independence and Constitution parks, eliminating the risky crossing of a busy street. Additionally, the creation of an access point in the Forest Hills neighborhood will provide 15% of Lancaster residents with the opportunity to safely walk from their homes to downtown Lancaster without having to cross any busy roads.
Greenway President Mark Strickland says connectivity is key to the greenway.
“Connecting neighborhoods to one another is the cornerstone to a thriving community, while connecting downtown businesses is the cornerstone to a thriving local economy,” Strickland said. “The greenway’s second phase priority projects will help to facilitate both of these goals.”
More of Osborn’s art
Osborn has previously painted two murals. One he painted at the Native American Studies Center during his artist-in-residence in 2020-21 and one at the computer lab at USCL. His art has been on display three times at the NASC. His current exhibition, “Discussions with Elders — A Photographic Essay” is a collection of portraits of Catawba elders and artists. It will be on display through June 2023.
Osborn will talk about his art at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the NASC, 119 S. Main St., Lancaster.