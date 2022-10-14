A new mural honoring the Catawba Nation is in the works on the Lindsay Pettus Greenway. Contemporary Catawba artist Alex Osborn will begin painting the underpass tunnel at Gillsbrook Road this weekend.

The two-sided underpass will feature Osborn’s depiction of Catawba symbols, including the black snake and a hummingbird. He will also paint a coiled snake around an elevated concrete manhole cover next to the underpass.

Trending Videos