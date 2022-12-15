New-Indy Catawba opponent and Kerri Bishop of Rock Hill has started an online petition to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to bring back their geospatial van to the mill.
The van has been used before to test for things such as hydrogen sulfide. Bishop is asking for the van to test for toxins, such as methyl mercaptan, mercury, lead and others.
“I am imagining it can test for other things,” she said.
She is also asking that the EPA do its own water study.
Bishop has asked for 500 signatures on the petition and already has close to 400. The petition is on the change.org website.
In the petition, Bishop said that New-Indy has been spreading toxins across both North and South Carolina for the past two years. New-Indy has issued a statement saying Bishop is wrong about this.
“These allegations are untrue and publishing them is irresponsible,” the company statement read. “New-Indy operates in accordance with all applicable state and federal laws, regulations, permits and orders.”
The mill, located between Rock Hill and Van Wyck off S.C. 5, has multiple lawsuits against it, including one where plaintiffs are claiming the mill has made the sick in multiple ways. The mill makes brown paper products and has had more than 30,000 complaints lodged against it by residents of York, Lancaster and Mecklenburg counties.
Last month, New-Indy and the EPA settled their lawsuit, with the EPA outlining several requirements for the mill. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) settled its consent order with the mill in November, which also included more requirements and guidelines the mill is required to follow.
Bishop said some of these requirements will take too long to implement.
“I am worried that DHEC is just walking away,” Bishop said. “You have old construction that was never finished and you have sludge that has dioxins in it. So, you got that going through the whole process. Dioxins don’t just go away.”
One main issue that Bishop is concerned about is dioxins getting into the Catawba River. This is one of the things she would like the geospatial van to test for.
New-Indy stressed that dioxins haven’t gotten to the river.
“DHEC has issued several statements to refute the allegations that dioxins are migrating from New-Indy Catawba property into or near the Catawba River,” the company stated.
Bishop said that in court documents from 2017 between former mill owner Resolute and New-Indy, it showed there were dioxins in the water stream release from the mill.
Bishop said she also feels that New-Indy will stall in getting new required equipment running by the stipulated timeframe.
“I am sure they will play every card that they can,” she said. “ ‘We need this 30-day extension, we need that extension.’ I feel like production should be lowered. There should be something in place to give them incentive to hurry up.”