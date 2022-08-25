Lancaster Police Department Chief Don Roper said Thursday morning that his main priorities are building relationships within the police force and a position of community trust with all citizens.
“Once we have the trust, we have to understand that it has to be earned every day,” Roper said during a press conference Aug. 25 at the Municipal Justice Center.
The former police chief of Mount Holly, N.C. for nine years, Roper was named the city’s new police chief Aug. 19.
The police force and the community, Roper said, must work together to make things better for everyone.
“We all want the same thing,” he said. “We want a good place to raise our kids and take care of our families.”
With more than three decades in law enforcement, Roper said he has learned the importance of being a team player. Effective leaders, he said, listen more than they talk.
“One of the things after being in law enforcement for so many years and a police chief for nine years was being able to bring in this new generation of law enforcement officers just starting in the business and being able to mentoring them and helping them through the learning process,” he said. “It’s the good things and the bad things and the things I’ve learned from. You put that in their DNA and maybe in moving up, they won’t have to deal with the mistakes I’ve dealt with and learned from.”
Mentoring matters
Mentoring is what sold City Council on hiring Roper as the new LPD chief, said Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny.
The police chief’s job had been vacant since May 2021 when Lancaster City Council voted 4-2 to fire former chief, Scott Grant.
Grant was terminated by council for what it called a lack of confidence after months of turmoil over his hiring of Sgt. Peter Beck and handling of racial complaints against the officer.
In February, City Council couldn’t agree on who to hire, putting the search for a new police chief at a standstill.
They voted to pay recruiter Art Davis of Baker Tilly US $24,500 to conduct a national search for the city’s next police chief.
DeVenny said while the search identified several strong candidates, Roper was the best fit when looking at experience, education and the ability to mentor young police officers.
Roper has 35 years of policing in Gaston County, N.C., a master’s degree and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He retired July 31 as Mount Holly’s police chief after nine years in that position.
The mentoring, the mayor said, should help with both retention and recruitment at the police department.
“We get poached because we can’t pay what some of these groups pay. We know we’ve got good officers and good leadership,” DeVenny said. “We want our officers to be able to go anywhere. We want them to stay here. We want them to be good officers and show leadership anywhere they go so they can advance their own careers.”
Lancaster City Councilman Ronnie Sowell is a former police officer who worked his way up the ranks before retiring as deputy police chief in 1997 after 25 years in law enforcement.
Sowell, along with DeVenny and City Council members Kenny Hood and Tomonica Marsh were at the Thursday briefing.
Sowell is proof that the city of Lancaster often promotes from within, but he said this is one time that city residents will benefit from Roper’s “fresh set of eyes” and solid mentoring skills.
“One thing that hasn’t changed in the last 50 years is people don’t come into law enforcement for the money. It’s rare to find an individual who does that,” Sowell said. “But by the same token, they have to have enough money to raise a family and enough money to survive. What keeps people in a department is morale and a leader to look up to. I’m hopeful Chief Roper can provide those things for our department.”
Sowell also noted that Roper is already reaching out to the local faith-based community, civic groups and community leaders.
“They’ll get to know him and trust him,” Sowell said.
