Dr. Barry Burren, a retired dentist who lives in Indian Land, helped set a state voting record Monday, Oct. 24.
Burren was among the 40,000 voters to cast ballots on first day of early in-person voting in South Carolina.
The S.C. Election Commission reported Monday evening that the 40,000 ballots cast shattered the mark set June 10, the last day of early voting in the state party primaries. About 25,000 votes were cast that day.
Almost 1,200 early votes were cast Monday in Lancaster County.
Burren was in the county elections office at lunchtime Monday to cast his early in-person ballot. Burren said he and a running partner always cast early ballots when they lived in the Illinois.
“We would be among the first ones at the polls. You know us in the Chicago area — we’re known for voting early and often,” Burren said, laughing.
“I was down here in Lancaster for a round of golf this morning, so I decided to stop by here, rather than voting tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 25) at the Del Webb Library,” he said. “My wife and I are going to be out of town on Election Day, so I got it done.”
The state’s new early in-person voting had election officials hustling.
“I knew we were going to be busy, but not quite this busy,” said Mary Ann Hudson, the county’s elections director at lunchtime Monday. “We’ve been extremely busy here and in Indian Land, but not so much in Heath Springs.
“It’s been pretty much non-stop. We were expecting a high turnout by voters, but I don’t know we were expecting it the first thing this morning. We will see what tomorrow brings.”
The local elections office wasn’t the only place overwhelmed by the brisk turnout. The S.C. Election Commission website (scvotes.gov.) crashed early Monday “amidst high traffic.”
Visitors trying to find out where they could cast early-in person ballots in their respective counties were greeted by the error message, “404 Not Found.”
The commission released a statement about the crashed website just after 10:30 a.m. Monday. It said the issue was due to high web traffic.
“On behalf of the S.C. Election Commission, I apologize for the website issues South Carolinians are facing today,” said its executive director, Howard Knapp. “Our team is working diligently to ensure website access is restored and the issues do not persist into the future.”
The website was back up just after noon Monday after having been down for several hours.
The commission also noted that the website issue would not impact the ability to vote early or compromise the integrity of the Nov. 8 election.
Voters have three locations in Lancaster County to cast early ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, through Nov. 5.
The locations include the Del Webb Library, 7641 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land; the elections office on the lower level of Lancaster County Administration Building, 101 N. Main St., Lancaster; and the Heath Springs Seniors Complex, 5353 Kershaw Camden Highway, Heath Springs.