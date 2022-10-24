LANNWS-10-26-22 EARLY VOTING RECORD 1

Retired dentist Dr. Barry Burren, left, signs in to cast an early in-person ballot Monday, Oct. 24, in the county voter registration office, as poll worker Wes James looks on.

 Gregory A. Summers

Dr. Barry Burren, a retired dentist who lives in Indian Land, helped set a state voting record Monday, Oct. 24.

Burren was among the 40,000 voters to cast ballots on first day of early in-person voting in South Carolina.

