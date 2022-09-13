A new multi-million recreational facility opened in the Panhandle with the ribbon cutting Tuesday, Sept. 12, for the new Indian Land Recreational Center.
The recreational facility is part of a $10 million recreation projects referendum passed in 2018 by Lancaster County voters. The event Tuesday was the third ribbon cutting the county has had in the past month, with the recent openings of soccer complexes in Heath Springs and Indian Land.
“This is amazing for our county,” said Cliff Henson with the Lancaster County Parks and Recreation. “Change is going to happen and we need to continue to grow in the change.”
Lancaster County Councilman Brian Carnes was excited by what he saw at the ribbon cutting.
“All I could say when I walked in is, ‘Wow,’” he said. “It goes way beyond what I could imagine.”
The facility, which incorporated part of the old facility on the property, has a new big gymnasium, which includes two new basketball/volleyball courts, and the refurbished older courts. The building also contains office spaces.
“We want to thank the voters of Lancaster County for believing in County Council,” Carnes said.
At one point in time, the county had considered building the recreational center on another site. County Councilman Terry Graham is glad it didn’t.
“I am glad this facility is in the heart of Indian Land,” he said. “Boy, it is nice. I wish to thank the voters, who voted for this bond. It is a great day for all Lancaster County.”
There is still another phase of the renovation stil to go. The former Indian Land Rescue Squad building, just outside of the recreation center, will house a community meeting space and indoor batting cages in the former bays where ambulances once parked.
“Every good project starts with a vision,” said Dennis Marstall, Lancaster County administrator. “We have got a lot more projects ahead of us.”
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.