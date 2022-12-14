A new regional sports park in Lancaster County could cost $43 million or more, depending on its amenities.
Lancaster County Council members heard what all these plans included at their Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The 84-acre park will be adjacent to the Roselyn development along U.S. 521 near the North Corner area.
Park plans include four multi-use soccer fields and four baseball fields, including one for the USC Lancaster baseball team, a 15,000-square-foot indoor meeting and event center, a playground and themed splash pad, a pavilion, amphitheater, basketball/pickle ball courts and multi-use trails.
“Trails is the No. 1 program element when we ask the general public” for input, said Andrew Pack, project director with Woolpert Design, which is developing the park's master plan. “It is a good fit on this 84-acre site.”
The baseball portion is estimated at $8.97 million; the soccer/multi-use field portion comes in at $16.1 million; the recreation area is $4.3 million; the community center with basketball and pickle ball courts is $11.65 million and the multi-use trails are projected to cost $2 million because of pedestrian bridges needed in the area, which push the cost up.
Combined, these put the project cost at $43 million, but other additions are also a possibility.
One option adds a 50,000-square-foot recreation center on the property, which would cost $27.1 million to build and increase the overall price tag.
Another option would expand the property by 20 acres, add a disc golf course and extend the trail routes for $1.58 million more.
Some or all phases
The projects were broken down into sections as County Council will have the option to decide if it wants to do some of the projects or all of them over time.
“If we do phases, it could take to 2028, but there is a cost implication,” said County Administrator Dennis Marstall.
Pack said building the park in phases could increase the price between $1.9 million and $3.4 million, depending on inflation increases between those years.
“Whatever we do has to depend on our funding capacity,” said Councilwoman Charlene McGriff. “I would love to see it all, but that depends on our ability.”
Groundbreaking for the project could be in early 2024 if County Council decides to move forward.
“We've got a major project with the detention center coming up,” Councilman Allen Blackmon reminded the other members.
Paying for the park
Marstall said there are some options when it comes to footing the bill for something that could be a major recreational draw for the county.
He said there are ways to do both the detention center project, estimated to cost a minimum of $89.5 million, and the park project.
“All projects have different funding sources,” he said.
Marstall said the park could be paid for through the county's hospitality tax.
Bond attorney Frannie Heizer was on hand to explain some of those options.
“You have an excellent credit rating,” she said. “You can borrow a large sum of money.”
Heizer said that the county could use an installment purchase revenue bond, the same thing it used to build the new county courthouse, to pay for the park. She also said it is possible to bring the detention center project and the park project together in one project using an installment purchase revenue bond.
“It would be a transaction the market would be interested in,” she said.
The county currently brings in $2 million annually from the hospitality tax.
“We have multiple revenue streams" for doing this, Marstall said. "It is important to understand the full funding puzzle."
Blackmon said he didn’t want the county to get to overextended financially when it comes to paying for projects.
“We've got to look at what our budget is going to be in the next five to 10 years,” he said. “We have some challenges ahead to be able to pay for our current budgets. We need to look at what we need versus what we want. I don’t want to put more burden on citizens and taxpayers than we have to."
McGriff said she feels like the council would be good stewards of taxpayers' money.
“We are going to build to what we need, not to our wants,” she said.
Naming rights
One way the county could bring in extra revenue is through naming rights for its recreational facilities. While the discussion on naming rights wasn’t just for the sports park project, it could be a testing ground for the idea.
Chris Clouden, interim director of Parks and Recreation, presented the idea at the meeting.
“We would want it to be worth our while,” he said. “There are a few folks in the county that would be open to this."
Clouden said one requirement for naming rights to parks would be term limits on how long they lasted, going up to five years. And he said naming places after alcohol or other products that don’t align with county values wouldn’t be considered.
"We would want it to be done in a tasteful manner," he said.
Naming parks after people isn’t unheard off, but these naming rights would be more for another revenue stream for the county.
“We should stay out of the personal names,” said Councilman Billy Mosteller. “We need to go after the business end of this. Something this big, we should keep honed into commercial.”
Marstall said with the construction of a recent facilities in Indian Land and Heath Springs, he has already been approached about naming rights.
“There are people who are interested,” he said. "We want to find the right partnerships."
County staff is looking to have a first reading on the naming rights issue by March 2023.