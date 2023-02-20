A new affordable senior apartment complex in Lancaster is completely full with a waiting list, even though it just opened Dec. 29. The speed with which Oakleaf Senior Residences filled up illustrates the growing need for such housing in the Lancaster area.

Located at 278 Lancaster Bypass East, Oakleaf Senior Residences is a 50-unit independent living complex for seniors 55 and older. It has 40 two-bedroom units and 10 one-bedroom units.

