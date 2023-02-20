A new affordable senior apartment complex in Lancaster is completely full with a waiting list, even though it just opened Dec. 29. The speed with which Oakleaf Senior Residences filled up illustrates the growing need for such housing in the Lancaster area.
Located at 278 Lancaster Bypass East, Oakleaf Senior Residences is a 50-unit independent living complex for seniors 55 and older. It has 40 two-bedroom units and 10 one-bedroom units.
Megan Montgomery, community and property manager, said Oakleaf is a tax-credit property, which means residents cannot have an annual income of more than $32,520 for one person or $37,140 for two people.
She said rental prices range from $490 to $565 for a one-bedroom unit, and $550 to $645 for a two-bedroom unit, depending on the renter’s income.
“What makes us different (than other area senior living communities) is we’re a brand-new property,” Montgomery said. “It’s beautiful, and just the features and amenities that we have to offer for each apartment, as well as 24-hour maintenance, if you need it.”
Each apartment has a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washing machine and dryer. The Oakleaf complex also features a community room, fitness center, mailroom, computer lab and screened-in back porch with rocking chairs.
Oakleaf’s location between McDonald’s and Wa Chang Buffet is central to many spots in Lancaster, such as the CVS Pharmacy, Lancaster Pharmacy and Wellness, Lancaster Square Shopping Center and Independence Park.
Montgomery said Oakleaf accepts housing choice vouchers from the Housing Authority, has handicap-accessible units and is an Equal Housing Opportunity complex.
“If someone wanted to get on our wait list, they could come by our property and pick up an application,” she said. “As long as they fill out the application and bring the required documents back in, along with a $50 application fee, they can be added to our wait list.”
It is managed by CAHEC, a national corporation that provides management services for affordable housing properties. Oakleaf is one of over 150 South Carolina properties that CAHEC oversees.
In Lancaster, CAHEC also manages Chesterfield Villas, Knollwood Apartments, Northwest Apartments, Old Hickory Apartments, Rutledge Park Apartments and Abbington Willow Lake.
At the Jan. 24 Lancaster City Council meeting, Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny complimented the city’s growing diversified integrated housing options.
“It’s what makes this an exciting city,” he said. “That’s what makes us a city that’s a good place for all folks.”