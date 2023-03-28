INDIAN LAND — Imagicomm Entertainment, content distributor and owner of Cowboy Way FAST channel, is developing a new action-crime series based on the 2020 film, “Blue Ridge.”
Jonathan Collins, vice president of digital media distribution for Imagicomm Entertainment, made the announcement March 9.
“The film introduced several story arcs perfect for episodic development,” he said. “The series expands the film’s storyline and reprises the role of Johnathon Schaech (DC’s “Legends of Tomorrow” and “That Thing You Do!”) as Sheriff Justin Wise. With the addition of new characters, each episode will take viewers deeper into the mystery, intrigue and suspense.”
In the film, former Green Beret Justin Wise leaves his dangerous life to be near his ex-wife and young daughter. As sheriff of a small, sleepy town cut out of the Blue Ridge Mountains, his quiet life is soon disrupted as he tries to keep the mountain community safe from violence and corruption.
The first episode of “Blue Ridge,” the series, will debut in late 2023 or early 2024 on Cowboy Way FAST channel.
Production is underway in the greater Charlotte, N.C., area. More information, including cast and premiere date, will soon be announced.
Imagicomm Entertainment is the content distribution arm of INSP, which is headquartered in Indian Land.
Imagicomm Entertainment is a distribution company focusing on films and television series with content ranging from action and adventure to drama and family holiday celebration. Each project embodies an unparalleled commitment to strong storytelling, memorable characters and high production values.
Imagicomm Entertainment distributes content globally through popular streaming services such as Prime Video, Netflix and Vudu, as well as through DVDs from major retailers and on traditional television outlets.