Randy Newman shakes hands with Judge Brian Gibbons after being sworn in for his third term as solicitor for the state of South Carolina’s 6th Judicial Circuit on Wednesday, Jan. 11. At right is Newman’s wife, Jill.

 Haley Jones

Randy E. Newman Jr. was sworn in Wednesday, Jan. 11, to serve his third term as solicitor for South Carolina’s 6th Circuit Court. He represents Chester, Fairfield and Lancaster counties.

“I’d like to thank the people of Lancaster, Chester and Fairfield counties for allowing me to continue doing the job that I love,” Newman said.

