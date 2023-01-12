Randy E. Newman Jr. was sworn in Wednesday, Jan. 11, to serve his third term as solicitor for South Carolina’s 6th Circuit Court. He represents Chester, Fairfield and Lancaster counties.
“I’d like to thank the people of Lancaster, Chester and Fairfield counties for allowing me to continue doing the job that I love,” Newman said.
As solicitor, his role is to review charges brought by law enforcement and prosecute cases that can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Newman, a Republican, has 12 years of experience as an attorney, and eight as a solicitor.
For his new term, Newman said his main goal is to transfer documents from paper to online in an effort to “go green.”
“We’ve just started a project — we’re updating our case management system,” Newman said. “The goal is to go green, so that we’re not printing a lot of paper files, and with law enforcement (having to) physically bring files over, we are hoping this streamlines everything we do.”
Newman also said he hopes to hire more attorneys, which he looks for at job fairs at law schools around the region. He also hopes to “raise the salary of the lawyers, so that we can retain the lawyers that we have, so we don’t have to keep going to these job fairs.”
Newman said his greatest accomplishment so far has been the drug court he helped create in 2017, which received a $500,000 grant. He said he now feels like his office operates “one of the best (drug courts) in the state.”