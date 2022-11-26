News Briefs

Lancaster County Council: 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Lancaster County Administration Building, 101 N. Main St., Lancaster. The agenda is posted on the county website, www.mylancastersc.org.

Send your government or political group’s events to news@thelancasternews.com or The Lancaster News, P.O. Box 640, Lancaster, SC 29721. Deadlines are noon Monday for Wednesday and noon Thursday for weekend editions.

