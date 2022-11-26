News Briefs
Lancaster County Council: 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Lancaster County Administration Building, 101 N. Main St., Lancaster. The agenda is posted on the county website, www.mylancastersc.org.
Lancaster County Fire Commission: 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Lancaster County Emergency Operations Center, 111 Covenant Place, Lancaster.
Lancaster County Planning Commission work session: 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Lancaster County Administration Building, 101 N. Main St., Lancaster.
Van Wyck Town Council: 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Van Wyck Community Center, 5036 Old Hickory Road, Van Wyck.
Lancaster County Board of Zoning Appeals: 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Lancaster County Administration Building, 101 N. Main St., Lancaster.
Van Wyck Fire Protection District Fee Board: 7 p.m. Dec. 8, either virtually or at Van Wyck Fire Department, 4455 Old Hickory Road, Lancaster.
Lancaster County Council: 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Lancaster County Administration Building, 101 N. Main St., Lancaster. The agenda is posted on the county website, www.mylancastersc.org.
Lancaster Recreation Advisory Board: 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Barnett Building, 1228 Colonial Commons, Lancaster.
Lancaster County School Board: 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the school district office, 300 S. Catawba St., Lancaster.
Health & Wellness Commission: Dec. 14 meeting via Zoom. The link is on the agenda at www.mylancastersc.org/boards_commissions/health_and_wellness_commission/agendas.php.
Lancaster County Council Committee of the Whole: 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Lancaster County Administration Building, 101 N. Main St., Lancaster. The agenda is posted on the county website, www.mylancastersc.org.
Lancaster County Community Relations Commission: 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Lancaster County Library, 313 S. White St., Lancaster.
Lancaster County Planning Commission: 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Lancaster County Administration Building, 101 N. Main St., Lancaster.
Pleasant Valley Fire Protection District Commission: 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Pleasant Valley Fire Station No. 1, 9370 Possum Hollow Road, Indian Land.
Indian Land Fire Protection District Commission: 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Indian Land Fire Station, 285 Six Mile Creek Road, Indian Land.
Van Wyck committees: Van Wyck’s Community Outreach Committee, outreach@townofvanwyck.net, and the Events Committee, events@townofvanwyck.net, both meet the first Wednesday of each month. The Parks and Recreation Committee, parks@townofvanwyck.net, meets the second Wednesday of each month.
Send your government or political group’s events to news@thelancasternews.com or The Lancaster News, P.O. Box 640, Lancaster, SC 29721. Deadlines are noon Monday for Wednesday and noon Thursday for weekend editions.