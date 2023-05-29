The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has yet another J.P. Strom Award winner on its roster.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has yet another J.P. Strom Award winner on its roster.
Deputy Riley Hennigan, 21, was honored with not one, but two awards during his graduation from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy last month.
Hennigan received the J.P. Strom and the Clifford A. Moyer Marksmanship awards.
The J.P. Strom Award is presented to one student from each graduating class with the highest cumulative academic score for all unit tests. The Clifford A. Moyer Marksmanship Award is given to the officer with the highest score during handgun qualifications on their first scored attempt.
Hennigan says he feels lucky to have won the top shot by only two points.
His interest in law enforcement started with dual-enrollment college courses in high school. Originally from Syracuse, N.Y., Hennigan moved to the Indian Land area with his family in 2010.
He graduated from Indian Land High School and later received an associate degree in criminal justice from USC Lancaster.
“Considering I’ve spent the past decade living here, I figured it makes sense to give back to the community,” he said. “What better way than this?”
Hennigan is currently patrolling the Indian Land area, where he lives.
“It’s neat to interact with and try to establish friendly relationships in the community you’re living in,” he said. “Most don’t realize police are normal people, and a lot of the time, they’re your neighbors.”
While Hennigan contributes a lot of his success in law enforcement so far to the criminal justice courses he’s taken, he says participating in ride-alongs and other programs offered by the Sheriff’s Office are great ways to get firsthand experience.
If you are interested in a career at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, visit lacoso.net.