The city of Lancaster will celebrate Black History Month by recognizing influential local residents every week in February.
The following individuals will be highlighted in order as follows: Polly Jackson, Dr. Douglas Rucker, Dr. James Boykin, Jessie Shannon and Marjorie McMurray.
Polly Jackson is the first person the city is recognizing during Black History Month this year.
There is nothing unusual about Polly Jackson. Her involvement within the Lancaster community has shown many who Polly Jackson is — a teacher. Jackson taught children for 32 years and retired when she was “ready.” But her work did not stop there.
Jackson served on Lancaster’s County Council for 12 years, where she enjoyed working in the community, recognized the importance of politics and serving her community.
She then went on to be a part of the J. Marion Sims Foundation (now known as the Arras Foundation) for 12 years. She served on the board of Springs Memorial Hospital (now known as MUSC Health-Lancaster) for 15 years, along with the Foundation of the Carolinas for many years.
Jackson has won countless awards for her service, but her most recent win was the first MLK Dreamers Award, presented by the city of Lancaster at its Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony on Jan. 14 after the annual parade.
The Dreamer Award recognizes a person whose achievements and outstanding leadership have embodied every aspect of the Lancaster community. This award recognizes those who have gone above and beyond in playing many roles with helping the Lancaster community move forward in education, health and sustainability.
“I always knew what I wanted to do in life, which is teach,” Jackson said. “I have a love for teaching children and adults the importance of serving and loving one another.”
Jackson, now 87, continues to be involved within the community.
Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month.