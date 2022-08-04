Lancaster County School District will follow this policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served in the schools under the National School Lunch and the School Breakfast programs.
Children from families whose income is at or below the levels shown in the accompanying chart may be eligible for free or reduced-price meals.
For school officials to determine eligibility, the household must provide the following information on the application: a food stamp (SNAP) or TANF case number certifying the household is currently eligible for either of these assistance programs and an adult household member’s signature, OR the names of all household members, the name and last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member signing the application form, current income by source for each household member and the signature of the adult household member certifying that the information provided is correct.
Foster children may also be eligible for these benefits, regardless of household income. If a household has foster children living with them and has not previously been notified by the school district that its foster children have been directly certified for free meals, the household may include and count the foster children (including personal income earned by the foster children) on the household application form, along with other non-foster children.
Under the provisions of the policy, Angela D. McCrorey, district director of nutrition and food services, will review applications and determine eligibility.
Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the reviewing official may discuss the decision with the reviewer on an informal basis. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to Lydia Quinn, chief operations officer, 300 S. Catawba St., Lancaster, SC 29720, for a hearing to appeal the decision. The hearing procedures are outlined in the policy.
If a household member becomes unemployed or if household size changes, the household should contact the school to file a new application. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for free or reduced-price meals if the household income falls at or below the levels shown in the chart.
A complete copy of the policy is on file in each school and in the office of the district superintendent, where any interested party may review it.