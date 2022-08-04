LANNWS-08-06-22 GOOD SAMS

The 2022 Good Samaritan scholarship winners are, from left, Buford High grad Olivia Vincent, Lancaster High School grad Bailee Steen, Indian Land High grad Trevor Lynch and Andrew Jackson High grad Bryce Helms.

 courtesy of Debra Gardner

Most college scholarships reward academic or athletic high flyers, but four Lancaster County grads are getting the financial boost because of their commitment to helping others.

This year’s four winners for the Good Samaritan Scholarship from the Good Samaritan Foundation are recent graduates Bryce Helms from Andrew Jackson High School, Trevor Lynch from Indian Land High, Bailee Steen from Lancaster High and Olivia Vincent from Buford High.

