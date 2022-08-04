Most college scholarships reward academic or athletic high flyers, but four Lancaster County grads are getting the financial boost because of their commitment to helping others.
This year’s four winners for the Good Samaritan Scholarship from the Good Samaritan Foundation are recent graduates Bryce Helms from Andrew Jackson High School, Trevor Lynch from Indian Land High, Bailee Steen from Lancaster High and Olivia Vincent from Buford High.
“These scholarship recipients are the best of the best. They are excellent students and most importantly they have a ‘servant’s heart,’ ” said Debra Gardner, president of the foundation. “Each student is very well-rounded and active in his/her school, community and church. They are leaders and achievers in school, academics, sports and Eagle Scouts. All have been accepted to the colleges of their choice and are focused on their future careers.
“It has been a joy working with this group of scholars and our support and encouragement will continue as we celebrate their many successes!”
Two years ago, the quartet was selected to take part in the Good Samaritan program, which also teams the scholars with mentors who guide them through college or tech school as they expand their paths of community service and leadership. They graduated as official Good Samaritans in May, each receiving $1,000 a year for four years to cover some of their college costs.
Helms said he was encouraged by an administrator at AJHS to apply.
“The administrator was familiar with my desire to attend college and was familiar with all of the community service projects I was involved in,” Helms said. He volunteered with Adopt-A-Highway, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Youth Serve and more such programs.
“As the parable of the Good Samaritan reminds us, we must show mercy and grace to those around us,” Helms said. “This scholarship embodies the way in which I hope to continue to live my life. I hope to always be able to use my blessings to help others and to make our community a better place.”
Helms, the son of Troy and Holly Helms, will attend USC Spartanburg this fall.
Lynch applied for the scholarship because he feels that he represents the foundation’s mission and he will continue helping the community with their support. He has been a member of Boy Scout Troop 275 since he was in the first grade. His group service projects include food drives, roadside cleanup, building a pavilion for Belair United Methodist Church and helping other Boy Scout members.
“Helping the community means improving the lives of the people in the community and giving back for all the community has done for me,” he said.
Lynch, the son of Jim and Teresa Williams Lynch, will study engineering at Clemson University.
Steen, who has been involved with the Victory Sports Outreach program, school clubs, Lancaster Amity Cotillion, HOPE and the New Hope Baptist Youth Group, said she applied for the scholarship so she can continue to help her community while helping to pay for college.
“Helping the community means making a difference in someone’s day for the better,” she said.
Steen, the daughter of Kelly and Paul Steen, will study health science at USC Lancaster.
Vincent met the scholarship’s qualifications through her volunteer work at MUSC Health — Lancaster, the Adopt-A-Highway program and many other projects through clubs in high school. She enjoys helping the community because she is able to make a difference in other people’s lives.
Vincent, the daughter of Kim and Rhonda Vincent, will study nursing at USCL.