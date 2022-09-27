COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster was joined by S.C. Department of Social Services (DSS) Director Michael Leach and members of the General Assembly on Thursday, Sept. 22, for a ceremonial signing of S. 222.

The new law allows DSS to place a child with a relative or fictive kin, who is not yet licensed as a foster parent, and allows for them to receive financial assistance from DSS while in the process of becoming licensed.

