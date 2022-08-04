The start of school is right around the corner, and the United Way of Lancaster County is here to support classrooms as welcoming and healthy spaces for learning and growing. Now more than ever, UW is excited to support teachers and students in Lancaster County because we know that education is a building block of a good life and community.
Lancaster County is blessed to have dedicated and talented teachers. They are showing up during a particularly difficult time in public education, reeling from teaching through a pandemic and facing a teacher shortage in their schools. The community has seen a recent swell of support for students in the form of backpacks and school supplies, and students are excited to see these shiny new materials waiting for them.
The United Way is focusing efforts on items not often collected in other supply drives, such as disinfecting wipes and sprays, hand sanitizer, boxed tissues, bandages, slide-lock bags and sticky notes.
These items are listed on the wish list portion of school supply lists, but often end up on teachers’ personal shopping lists to keep their classrooms clean. The United Way wants teachers to have the vital supplies they need, without having to buy them on their own.
“Every connection United Way makes strengthens our community and our neighbors, and Stuff The Bus is a great way for the residents of Lancaster County to give practical support to our teachers and our schools,” said UW Board President Quincy Reed. “Connections like this is how we Live United.”
Donated supplies can be dropped off at the United Way office at 109 S Wylie St., Lancaster, through Aug. 10. Supporters can also visit https://amzn.to/3oSFPpx to access the “UWLC Stuff The Bus!” Amazon Wish List to buy items and have them sent directly to the United Way.