The start of school is right around the corner, and the United Way of Lancaster County is here to support classrooms as welcoming and healthy spaces for learning and growing. Now more than ever, UW is excited to support teachers and students in Lancaster County because we know that education is a building block of a good life and community.

Lancaster County is blessed to have dedicated and talented teachers. They are showing up during a particularly difficult time in public education, reeling from teaching through a pandemic and facing a teacher shortage in their schools. The community has seen a recent swell of support for students in the form of backpacks and school supplies, and students are excited to see these shiny new materials waiting for them.

