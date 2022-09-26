Indian Land’s Burr and Berry Coffee shop earned Yelp’s title as second best coffee shop in South Carolina and No. 69 in the nation Sept. 2.
It was one of three in the state that made the list, which ranked the nation’s coffee shops using factors such as the total volume and ratings of Yelp reviews.
The popular shop’s customers have been congratulating the owners on Yelp and Facebook.
“Well deserved for sure!!! Congratulations,” Tijwanna Ketter posted.
“So proud of this amazing coffee shop,” Sabrina Kerby posted.
“This is awesome!!! Way to go B and B,” Amanda Mitchell posted.
“Woohoo!! Congrats!!” Freddie Montgomery wrote on Facebook.
And the shop’s owners responded on Facebook, giving credit for the rankings to the shop’s customers.
“We feel simultaneously shocked, humbled and thankful to wake up yesterday and see our little local coffee stand’s name on Yelp News’ feed,” the post said.
“What a special gift, to be named among the top 100 coffee shops in the United States! We owe it to all our amazing customers, fantastic team and the Indian Land and Charlotte communities we call home. We love you and thanks for loving us! And thanks for the sweet honor @yelp and @yelpcharlotte!”
Jason Cowan, who owns the shop with his wife Kelly, said their customers wanted the shop to earn the high rankings because of the way the shop’s staff treats people and because people like the shop’s products.
“We just try to take care of our customers and serve great products and follow a process to be kind,” Jason said. “And we also try to be good at what we do.”
The shop buys its coffee from a Seattle company called Wildbey, which gets its coffee beans from Latin America.
“Customers love our Carolina Blonde white mocha made with expresso and caramel drizzle. The flavors with expresso make our coffee popular,” Jason said. “Offering energy drinks such as Red Bull and Lotus is unique and another thing that makes our place popular. Most coffee shops don’t have energy drinks.”
In 2019, Jerry and Kelly opened Burr and Berry in Indian Land after moving back here from Seattle.
Last year, they opened a Charlotte location on the lower south end of South Boulevard.
“We would like to have additional stores in the Charlotte area,” Jason said. “Right now, we have people from other parts of Charlotte asking when we’ll have other coffee shops in Huntersville, Matthews and other surrounding areas, such as Fort Mill.”
Burr & Berry promotes its shops on Instagram, Facebook, through its barista team and its ownership team.
The Indian Land shop sits in the parking lot of Transformation Church because of the connection the Cowans have with the church.
“The church has been a great partner from beginning,” Jason said. “The people in the church helped us get on the property, and we have a great personal relationship with them.”
Earning the recognition from Yelp was a “big surprise,” Jason said.
When he first saw the news in a WCNC article, the first people he told were his baristas.
“We didn’t follow a process to achieve this ranking,” Jason said. “We just try to treat customers well.”