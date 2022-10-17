After losing to incumbent Bobby Parker in the last race for the District 3 school board seat four years ago, Mahaffey is running again because he believes that “a change is still needed.”
Mahaffey, 64, has lived in Lancaster his whole life and has a deep connection to his district, which includes the Buford Elementary, Middle and High schools.
Mahaffey is a Buford graduate and taught an auto mechanic class at Buford High School for 30 years before retiring from teaching six years ago. He also served as the school’s wrestling coach.
He now spends his time at his business, Mahaffey’s Used Cars and Parts.
“I really liked working with the students up there,” Mahaffey said. “I still miss teaching school and coaching wrestling. I don’t miss the administrative part of it; sometimes it felt like they were missing common sense. That’s something that I’d like to fix and put some common sense back in there.”
Mahaffey says that he believes that under the current board, the schools in his district aren’t heading in the right direction. He says that the moment that inspired him to run was when the GPA required to graduate was lowered.
“Students who don’t deserve to get a diploma are graduating,” Mahaffey said. “You’re supposed to earn a diploma, not have it given to you. You never make anybody better by dropping the standards. Right now, it looks like they’re turning our diploma into a participation trophy.”
Another issue Mahaffey has with the school board is its decision to implement the Livewize program, whose website describes its purpose as keeping students “safe at school, at home and everywhere in between.”
“They have no right to monitor those kids for 24 hours a day,” Mahaffey said. “I think that should be a parent’s decision.”
He also applies this way of thinking to COVID-19 protocols.
“It’s their child, it’s their decision on what we’re doing,” Mahaffey said. “Like with the masks, they tried to make that mandatory, just like with the shots. It’s the parent’s choice whether they want to have that shot or not. I think the school is overstepping their bounds by demanding all of this stuff and I think that the parents should have their full rights.”
Mahaffey believes these issues are important to parents in his district and has heard many parents bring these issues up in the Buford community.
“Even when I’m not running for school board, I spend time talking to parents,” Mahaffey said. “I talk to the parents, I talk to the teachers, that’s how you find out what’s really going on.”
Parker has held the seat for 20 years, but Mahaffey thinks that being in that position for so long has made him unwilling to change.
“With me, you’ll get change and experience because I’ve had 30 years in the school system,” Mahaffey said. “I’m willing to make changes and I want to listen to parents and teachers. When you get to be that high up, all you get to listen to is administrators, and they’re going to sugarcoat things.
“One thing that I learned when coaching wrestling was that it’s not about the coaches or who’s in the stands, it’s about the wrestlers. I feel that way about the students. It’s not about the administration, it’s about the students, and making sure that they get a good education and they’ve earned that diploma when they walk across that stage.”