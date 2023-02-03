Paxton Media Group is acquiring six newspapers and assorted glossy magazines and websites in South Carolina from Camden Media Co., a longtime partnership owned by Charles H. Morris of Savannah, Ga., and Mike Mischner of Camden.
Paxton Media Group is the parent company of The Lancaster News and Carolina Gateway.
The publications include the (Camden) Chronicle-Independent, the Lee County Observer, the Blythewood Country Chronicle, the Winnsboro/Fairfield County Country Chronicle, the Fort Jackson Leader and The Shaw News.
Paxton Media Group, a 125-year-old, family-owned media company headquartered in Paducah, Ky., is managed by fourth- and fifth-generation Paxton family members.
The company owns more than 120 newspapers across the Southeast and Midwest, including newspapers in Lancaster, Chester and Chesterfield counties, which are adjacent to Camden Media Co. markets.
Among the newspapers that Paxton owns in North Carolina are those in High Point, Goldsboro, Henderson, Sanford, Monroe, Lenoir, Forest City, Roanoke Rapids, Lexington, Asheboro, Burlington, Kinston, New Bern and Jacksonville.
“We are excited to add Camden Media Co. newspapers to our growing portfolio in the Carolinas,” said Jamie Paxton, PMG president and CEO.
“PMG believes strongly in the value of local newspapers and the vital role they play in the communities that they serve,” he said. “We appreciate being chosen to be the stewards of these important community assets and intend to work hard to maintain the trust that these publications have earned over their long and storied history.”
Former owners Mischner and Morris said, “Paxton Media Group is the right company to pass ownership of Camden Media Co. on to. They are very well thought of in the industry and we are confident that they will do a wonderful job.”
In a related statement, Mischner announced that he was retiring Wednesday, Feb. 1, when PMG assumed ownership.
“I have had the terrific opportunity to head up Camden Media Co. for all these years and am proud of our many accomplishments,” he said. “I sincerely thank all of our readers and advertisers for their support and especially want to express my deep appreciation to all of our outstanding and dedicated employees who have contributed so much to our success.”
Randy Cope of Cribb, Cope and Potts, a media merger and acquisition firm is representing Camden Media Co. in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.