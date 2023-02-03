The Lancaster Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.
Trisha Palmer, 16, was last seen at Lancaster High School about 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Her hair is red and her eyes are green.
If you see her or know her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 immediately.